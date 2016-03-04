FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Putprop says H1 HEPS 34.1 cents versus 43.1 cents
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2016 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Putprop says H1 HEPS 34.1 cents versus 43.1 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Putprop Ltd

* Unaudited condensed interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Gross property revenue up 10 pct to r29.8 million for 6 months ended Dec 31

* Net asset value of 1 308.3 cents per share for 6 months ended Dec 31

* Profit attributable to equity holders r17.161 million for 6 months ended Dec. 31 versus r17.99 million a year ago

* trading conditions during next reporting period are expected to continue to be challenging

* Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended Dec. 31 34.1 cents versus 43.1 cents a year ago

* Will continue to focus on growing portfolio, with possibility of joint ventures with partners with similar strategies still under consideration

* Has declared an interim gross cash dividend (“ dividend”) for six months ended 31 December 2015 of 10 cents per ordinary share (December 2014: 11 cents per ordinary share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.