BRIEF-Zehnder Group FY net profit down at 0.3 mln euros
#Switzerland Market Report
March 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zehnder Group FY net profit down at 0.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Zehnder Group AG :

* FY sales of 533.0 million euros ($583.79 million); this represented a 2 pct increase on the previous year, in which sales of 525.1 million eurow were recorded

* Due to the impact of one-off restructuring costs and negative currency effects, the FY operating profit (EBIT) fell from 32.7 million euros to 5.2 million euros

* FY net income came out at 0.3 million euros (compared to 26.0 million euros in the previous year)

* Is proposing to the annual general meeting that a dividend payment is not made

* Expecting a slight increase in sales for 2016 and a significantly better operating profit Source text - bit.ly/21LNrqT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

