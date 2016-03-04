FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schouw & Co Q4 EBIT rises to DKK 259.4 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schouw & Co Q4 EBIT rises to DKK 259.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S :

* Q4 EBIT 259.4 million Danish crowns ($38.1 million) versus 198.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 revenue 3.08 billion crowns versus 3.10 billion crowns year ago

* Share of profit in associates etc. is expected to be 75 million-85 million crowns after tax

* Proposal to increase dividend for 2015 financial year by 25 percent to 10 crowns per share

* Expect 2016 revenue to be around 14.2 billion crown

* Sees EBIT in range of 760 million-850 million, excluding effect of GPV acquisition Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8087 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
