FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group final results
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 4, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group final results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 () - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* FY adj oper profit rose 27 pct to 709.6 mln stg

* Total div up 20 pct to 36 pence/shr

* Final div up 20 pct to 25.2 pence/shr

* Total income 1 up 72% to £2,381.5 mln (2014: £1,381.1 mln)

* Total revenue 1 up 78% to £2,285.4 mln (2014: £1,283.2 mln); revenue up 11% on a continuing operations basis

* Total adjusted operating profit 3 up 27% at £709.6 mln (2014: £558.0 mln)

* Believe that the potential merger with Deutsche Boerse would represent a compelling opportunity for both companies

* Combination complementary growth strategies, products, services and geographic footprint would be expected to deliver an enhanced ability to provide a full service offering to customers on a global basis

* All key businesses of LSEG and Deutsche Börse would continue to operate under their current brand names

* Believe that the potential merger would offer the prospect of enhanced growth, significant customer benefits

* Discussions between the parties remain ongoing regarding the other terms and conditions of the potential merge

* Although the implementation mifid ii is likely to be delayed, we support its aims, which will promote greater competition, transparency and innovation

* Remains committed to a progressive ordinary dividend policy and expects to move towards a 2.5-3.0x dividend cover range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.