BRIEF-Capital & Regional FY oper profit up 24 percent

March 4 (Reuters) - Capital & Regional Plc

* Fy operating profit rose 24 percent to 24 million stg

* Fy profit 100 million stg versus 75.2 million stg year ago

* Total dividend up 228 percent to 3.12 penceper share

* Final dividend 1.62 penceper share

* fy net rental income on our wholly owned mall portfolio of £47.1 million

* momentum in letting activity has picked up since beginning of 2016

* slowdown in transactional activity in early part of this year means that there is currently limited guidance for future direction of property valuations