BRIEF-Traction invests SEK 30 mln in Eitech Holding
March 4, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Traction invests SEK 30 mln in Eitech Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Traction AB :

* Invests 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.52 million) in Eitech Holding AB

* Acquires shares and debt in Eitech and becomes shareholder in the company

* After transaction Traction ownership in Eitech amounts to 10.0 pct of capital and 3.6 pct of votes in Eitech

* Eitech is a newly formed company, established in connection with buyout of Goodtech Intressenter (renamed to Eitech) from Goodtech ASA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5314 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

