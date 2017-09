March 4 (Reuters) - Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA :

* Resolves to change its name to Empower Medical SA

* Resolves to issue 33,428,300 series F shares via private placement without preemptive rights

* Resolves to issue 15 million series G shares via private placement without preemptive rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)