BRIEF-LSEG CEO says "merger of equals" only way to describe potential Deutsche Boerse deal
March 4, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LSEG CEO says "merger of equals" only way to describe potential Deutsche Boerse deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Regardless of how Brexit vote goes, in strong position to service clients - CEO

* From a customer standpoint, they still expect more efficiencies from a global group, hence interest in merger,deal - CEO

* Expect a competitive landscape to continue with a relatively small number of globally positioned exchanges, infrastructure companies connecting Asia, Europe and the American markets - CEO

* “Merger of equals” only way transaction with Deutsche Boerse can be described - CEO Further company coverage:

