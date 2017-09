March 4 (Reuters) - Sferanet SA :

* To act as Bielsko-Biala city’s infrastructure services operator for 612,960 zlotys ($155,000) gross over 24 months

* Signs deal for provision of services until March 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9539 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)