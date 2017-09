March 4 (Reuters) - Stentys SA :

* Stentys successfully completes 12.6 million euro ($13.9 million) capital increase

* Final gross proceeds of transaction amount to 12,648,919.50 euros

* This is corresponding to issuance of 5,621,742 new shares

* Total demand for this capital increase amounted to approximately 9.1 million euros, (subscription rate of approximately of 72.23 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)