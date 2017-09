BRIEF-Interparfums FY net profit up at 29.2 million euros

March 14 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* FY revenue 327.4 million euros ($365.38 million) versus 297.1 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 29.2 million euros versus 23.2 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2016 operating margin of 12 pct to 13 pct

* FY operating profit 45.8 million euros versus 31.5 million euros year ago

* Will propose a dividend of EUR 0.50/share

* Will issue bonus share providing for a grant of one new share for every ten shares held

* Confirms FY 2016 sales target of 340 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1poVZGP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)