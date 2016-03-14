FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADvTECH full-year diluted HEPS up 27 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ADvTECH full-year diluted HEPS up 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - ADvTECH Ltd :

* Revenue up 40 pct for year ended 31 December 2015

* FY revenue is up by 40 pct to R2.7 billion (2014: R1.9 billion) and operating profit has increased by 75 pct to R448 million

* FY diluted HEPS up 27 pct to 51.0 cents

* Net asset value increased to 434 cents (2014: 229 cents) per share

* Final gross dividend of 17.0 cents (2014: 15.0 cents) per ordinary share

* Prospects have been considerably enhanced and with a strong foundation in place and further investments expected

* Have agreed a stretch target of 100 cents normalised earnings per share by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

