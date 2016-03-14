FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C.Agricole to buy certain outstanding Tier 2 and covered bonds
March 14, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-C.Agricole to buy certain outstanding Tier 2 and covered bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole :

* Announces launch of a tender offer to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding tier 2 bonds and covered bonds

* Maximum principal amount of tier 2 bonds that crédit agricole s.a. May purchase pursuant to tender offer is eur 2 billion

* Tier 2 bonds purchased in context of tender offer will be canceled

* Maximum principal amount of covered bonds that crédit agricole s.a. May purchase pursuant to tender offer is eur 2 billion

* Tender offer will be open from march 14, 2016 and will expire on march 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

