BRIEF-Catena Media acquires affiliate network in Italy and Belgium

March 14 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Acquires affiliate network in Italy and Belgium

* Portfolio is expected to generate pre-tax profit margin of about 80 pct in Q1 

* Portfolio is expected to generate a turnover of about 300,000 euros in Q1

* The purchase price for the acquisition is 3.0 million euros ($3.34 million) which is being paid as a cash consideration in conjunction with the transfer of the assets

* In addition, there is an earnout amount payable to the sellers based on revenue generated over the next two years; The earnout amount will not be higher than the revenue generated and is capped at 3.0 million euros per year, with a maximum total earnout of 6 million euros ($1 = 0.8973 euros)