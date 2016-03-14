FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spire Healthcare says CEO Rob Roger to step down
March 14, 2016

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare says CEO Rob Roger to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Rob Roger has informed board of his intention to leave Spire in order to take up a role as CEO of a large privately financed property business

* Rob will remain as chief executive officer of company until 30 June 2016

* Garry Watts, company’s chairman, has agreed to resume his previous role as executive Chairman (a role he held from 2011 to 2014)

* Garry will assume this role immediately and for a period of up to 12 months from rRob’s departure

* Andrew White, who joined Spire in november 2015 as chief operating officer, will join board as an executive director with effect from 1 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

