BRIEF-Ageas reaches agreement aiming at settling all Fortis civil legacies
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ageas reaches agreement aiming at settling all Fortis civil legacies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Ageas Sa Nv :

* Ageas, Deminor, Stichting Fortiseffect, Sicaf and Veb Reach agreement aiming at settling all Fortis civil legacies

* Parties will request Amsterdam Court of Appeal to declare settlement binding for all eligible Fortis shareholders

* Ageas agreed to pay a global amount of 1,204 million euros ($1.34 billion)to eligible shareholders covered by the settlement without admitting any wrongdoing

* Trading in the share Ageas on Euronext Brussels has been temporarily suspended at Ageas’s request

* Suspension is foreseen to be lifted as of 13:00 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
