BRIEF-Ageas reaches agreement aiming at settling all Fortis civil legacies

March 14 (Reuters) - Ageas Sa Nv :
* Ageas, Deminor, Stichting Fortiseffect, Sicaf and Veb Reach agreement aiming at settling all Fortis civil legacies
* Parties will request Amsterdam Court of Appeal to declare settlement binding for all eligible Fortis shareholders
* Ageas agreed to pay a global amount of 1,204 million euros ($1.34 billion)to eligible shareholders covered by the settlement without admitting any wrongdoing
* Trading in the share Ageas on Euronext Brussels has been temporarily suspended at Ageas’s request
* Suspension is foreseen to be lifted as of 13:00 CET