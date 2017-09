March 14 (Reuters) - Mologen Ag

* TEACH study with its immunomodulatory lefitolimod (MGN1703) in HIV patients will be extended as a result of broad immune system activation induced by drug

* recruitment of these patients is expected in next few weeks and final study results will now be available in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

