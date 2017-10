March 14 (Reuters) - Immobel SA :

* Immobel and Thomas & Piron will jointly develop «Universalis Park»

* Collaboration following sale of shares (50 pct) held by SA Alcor (Rabot Dutilleul Group) to Thomas & Piron Group Source text - bit.ly/24ZtQGm

