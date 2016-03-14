FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV reaches new agreement for licensing on Sissi
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV reaches new agreement for licensing on Sissi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Reaches new agreement for licensing on Sissi: Byblos purchases among others rights for flowpacks

* Informs that Byblos Srl acquired a license for the exploitation of the distribution rights of flowpacks and calendars based on the property Sissi the young empress, main character of the homonymous TV series produced by Mondo TV with Sole di Carta

* The license will expire by the end of 2017 and authorizes and sets forth the distribution in Italy of the above mentioned poducts on kiosk channels and, as to the calendars, also on Mass Retail Channels and book retailers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

