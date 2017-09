March 14 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing Ag :

* FY consolidated revenue up by 15.7 percent to 665.4 million euros ($740.46 million)

* FY operating revenue (without sales revenue) increased 0.4 percent to 429.8 million euros (2014: 427.9 million euros)

* dividend of 0.40 euro per share planned for 2015

* for 2016 expects further growth in revenue and earnings Source text for Eikon:

