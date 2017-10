March 14 (Reuters) - SilverArrow Capital Advisors:

* Discovered and verified that former senior employee of Rofin-Baasel UK embezzled GBP 2.5 million during 2015 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)