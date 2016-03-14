BRIEF-Westgrund FY 2015 consolidated net result up at EUR 75.0 mln

March 14 (Reuters) - Westgrund AG :

* FY revenues, which are largely identical to rental revenues, more than doubled, increasing by 44.7 million euros to 80.5 million euros ($89.5 million)

* FY funds from operations not including profit from real estate sales (FFO I) reached 19.2 million euros - a figure more than three times as high as previous year (5.6 million euros)

* FY earnings amounting to 72.0 million euros, this equated to 6.9 million euros less than in previous year (78.9 million euros)

* FY consolidated net result increased from 60.2 million euros in 2014 to 75.0 million euros