FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Westgrund FY 2015 consolidated net result up at EUR 75.0 mln
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Westgrund FY 2015 consolidated net result up at EUR 75.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Westgrund AG :

* FY revenues, which are largely identical to rental revenues, more than doubled, increasing by 44.7 million euros to 80.5 million euros ($89.5 million)

* FY funds from operations not including profit from real estate sales (FFO I) reached 19.2 million euros - a figure more than three times as high as previous year (5.6 million euros)

* FY earnings amounting to 72.0 million euros, this equated to 6.9 million euros less than in previous year (78.9 million euros)

* FY consolidated net result increased from 60.2 million euros in 2014 to 75.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.