March 14 (Reuters) - Is Finansal Kiralama

* decides to issue bonds up to 1.5 billion lira ($521.23 million)nominal value

* Bonds to have up to 3 years maturity

* Authorizes general directorate for the issuance processes

* Issues bonds for qualified investors Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.8778 liras)