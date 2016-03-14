FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank sees Q1 55 mln euro gain from repurchase of securities
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank sees Q1 55 mln euro gain from repurchase of securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG

* Two tender offers resulted in a repurchase of euro-denominated bonds with a notional value of 1.27 billion euros and of us dollar-denominated bonds with a notional value of 0.74 billion us dollars, equating to a total volume of 1.94 billion euros

* Deutsche Bank announces successful completion of public tender offer

* announced successful completion of tender offers to repurchase up to 3 billion euros of five euro-denominated and up to 2 billion us dollars of eight us dollar-denominated senior unsecured debt securities

* expects to record a gain in first-quarter 2016 of approximately 55 million euros from repurchase of securities Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

