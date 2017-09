March 14 (Reuters) - Przedsiebiorstwo Przemyslu Spozywczego PEPEES SA :

* Trado-GPT Invest Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. sells its entire 9.05 percent stake in the company

* The shares were purchased by Michal Skotnicki, the company informed about it on March 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)