March 14, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altron's IT and Tech units expected to post results ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Altron business update, trading statement and renewal of cautionary announcement

* Initiatives to cut group’s exposure to manufacturing sector as well as current debt levels are being pursued

* Core IT and Technology businesses have continued to perform well in what are challenging macroeconomic conditions and are expected to post results ahead of expectations

* Recently worsened situation in South African economy further compounds challenges these businesses are facing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

