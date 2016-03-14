BRIEF-Altron's IT and Tech units expected to post results ahead of expectations

March 14 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Altron business update, trading statement and renewal of cautionary announcement

* Initiatives to cut group’s exposure to manufacturing sector as well as current debt levels are being pursued

* Core IT and Technology businesses have continued to perform well in what are challenging macroeconomic conditions and are expected to post results ahead of expectations

* Recently worsened situation in South African economy further compounds challenges these businesses are facing