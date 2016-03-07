BRIEF-Leclanche signs CHF 20 mln facility for medium term growth financing

March 7 (Reuters) - Leclanche Sa

* Signs a 20 million Swiss francs ($20.13 million) facility for medium term growth financing

* Extension of current convertible loan agreement with a new committed 10 million francs as facility C, and agreement to raise further 10 million francs on best effort basis

* ACE core convictions Ltd. (ACE & Company), buys current convertible loan (outstanding) from Recharge A/S

* Proceeds will support growth investments related to 53 mwh grid ancillary services project for IESO Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)