BRIEF-Leclanche signs CHF 20 mln facility for medium term growth financing
#Switzerland Market Report
March 7, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leclanche signs CHF 20 mln facility for medium term growth financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Leclanche Sa

* Signs a 20 million Swiss francs ($20.13 million) facility for medium term growth financing

* Extension of current convertible loan agreement with a new committed 10 million francs as facility C, and agreement to raise further 10 million francs on best effort basis

* ACE core convictions Ltd. (ACE & Company), buys current convertible loan (outstanding) from Recharge A/S

* Proceeds will support growth investments related to 53 mwh grid ancillary services project for IESO Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
