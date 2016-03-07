BRIEF-Calida Holding FY net sales down 12.9 pct at CHF 359.0 mln

March 7 (Reuters) - Calida Holding AG :

* FY net sales were down by 12.9 percent year-on-year and net income by 28.1 percent

* FY net sales fell 12.9 percent, from 412.4 million Swiss francs ($415.01 million) in previous year to 359.0 million francs in 2015

* FY EBIT declined by 20.8 percent during period under review to 21.5 million francs (previous year: 27.2 million francs)

* Fy net income went down by 28.1 percent to 17.0 million francs (previous year: 23.6 million francs)

* Sees FY 2016 slightly positive business performance