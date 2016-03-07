FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Electrical installation firm Garo says to list in Stockholm
March 7, 2016 / 6:42 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Electrical installation firm Garo says to list in Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first day of trading to Mar 16, not Mar 18, in eighth bullet)

March 7 (Reuters) -

* Electrical installation firm Garo says to list on Nasdaq Stockholm, publishes prospectus

* Offering comprises 4 mln shares at 73 SEK/shr

* There is also an over-allotment option of 600,000 shares

* Market cap will be 730 million Swedish crowns ($86 million)

* Assuming the offering is fully subscribed and the over-allotment option fully exercised, the value of the offering will amount to SEK 335.8 million and correspond to 46 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in GARO

* Shares in offering sold by owners Lars Svensson, Jerzy Petersson and Stefan Jonsson Invest AB

* Svolder AB and Vatterledens Invest have committed to buy shares corresponding to 14 pct stake in Garo

* First day of trading is Mar 16

* Carnegie is global coordinator and bookrunner in the offering Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 8.4846 Swedish crowns)

