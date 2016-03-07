BRIEF-Old Mutual says considering all options for strategic review

March 7 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :

* Response to media speculation

* Notes press speculation on saturday March 5, 2016. When our new Chief Executive Bruce Hemphill joined on November 1, 2015, we announced that we would be conducting a strategic review

* Can confirm that all options for strategic review are being considered but no decision has yet been made

* Due to announce its preliminary results for 2015 on March 11, 2016 and will provide an update on strategic review at that time