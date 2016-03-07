FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old Mutual says considering all options for strategic review
#Financials
March 7, 2016 / 7:37 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual says considering all options for strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc :

* Response to media speculation

* Notes press speculation on saturday March 5, 2016. When our new Chief Executive Bruce Hemphill joined on November 1, 2015, we announced that we would be conducting a strategic review

* Can confirm that all options for strategic review are being considered but no decision has yet been made

* Due to announce its preliminary results for 2015 on March 11, 2016 and will provide an update on strategic review at that time Source text for Eikon: For story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
