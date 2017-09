March 7 (Reuters) - Schwaelbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz AG :

* To pay dividend of 0.60 euros per share for FY 2015

* FY 2015 consolidated total turnover of Schwaelbchen Group declined by 9.5 pct to 173 million euros ($189.75 million)

* FY 2015 consolidated total turnover of Schwaelbchen Group declined by 9.5 pct to 173 million euros ($189.75 million)

* FY parent company net profit 1.72 million euros (previous year: 1.74 million euros)