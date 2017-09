March 7 (Reuters) - Cullinan Holdings Ltd :

* Carol Sindiswa Nhlumayo, who has been a director of company since 2011, has passed away after an illness

* Lance Tollman has been appointed as an executive director of company with effect from 7 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)