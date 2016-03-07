FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SRV announce tender offer for outstanding hybrid bond, contemplates new issue
March 7, 2016 / 10:48 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SRV announce tender offer for outstanding hybrid bond, contemplates new issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Plans issuance of a new hybrid bond and announces a tender offer for its outstanding hybrid bond

* Size of contemplated new issue is about 45 million euros

* Says contemplated new issue is expected to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions

* Says cash purchase price for outstanding hybrid bond in tender offer will be 104,000 euros per each 100,000 euro nominal amount of such capital securities

* Settlement date of tender offer is expected to be March 22

* Offer is due to expire at 4.00 p.m. EET on March 16

* Says has appointed Danske Bank Oyj as tender agent and Danske Bank Oyj and Pohjola Bank Plc as dealer managers in connection with tender offer

* Says has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Pohjola Bank Plc and Nordea Bank Finland Plc as joint lead managers in connection with potential issue

* Says would use proceeds from contemplated issue to finance repayment of its outstanding 45 million euro hybrid bond issued in 2012

* Says in addition to planned hybrid bond issue, SRV is planning a senior bond issuance in near future, subject to market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

