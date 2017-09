March 7 (Reuters) - Columbus Capital SA :

* Columbus Energy signs a cooperation deal with InPost Finanse

* InPost finanse to search for clients interested in Columbus Energy’s products and solutions

* InPost is a sole partner of InPost Finanse

* Columbus Capital is in the process of merging with Columbus Energy

* Columbus Energy is also affiliated with JR Invest Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: and and (Gdynia Newsroom)