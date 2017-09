March 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nissan Motor is likely to grant the 3,000 yen ($26.39) increase in monthly base pay sought by labor - Nikkei

* Nissan Motor is also seen agreeing to a bonus of 5.9 times monthly wages, in line with labor's demands - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/1QN7DVL)