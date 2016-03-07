FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xior Student Housing FY net rental result of 563,000 euro
March 7, 2016 / 6:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xior Student Housing FY net rental result of 563,000 euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Xior Student Housing NV :

* FY net rental result of 563,000 euro ($618,793)

* FY net current result (excluding portfolio result) stands at 14,000 euro

* Occupation rate at Dec.31 : 97.8 pct

* Valuation of real estate portfolio as at 31 December 2015: 194.8 million euro

* NAV per share at Dec.31 stands at 23.42 euro

* Expects an occupation rate similar to the current rate over 2016

* Confirms its target debt ratio of 43.6 pct over 2016 in line with the IPO prospectus

* For the 2016 financial year, Xior is projecting a gross dividend of 1.13 euro (at a payout ratio of 100 pct) Source text: bit.ly/1M2aVit Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

