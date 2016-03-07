BRIEF-FIT Biotech lowers FY 2016 profit forecast; starts raising additional finance

March 7 (Reuters) - Fit Biotech Oy :
* Lowers its profit forecast for the 2016 financial period
* Lowers profit forecast due to delays in signing license agreements related to gene-based treatments and delays in preliminary studies into poultry vaccines
* Assesses that its operating profit for 2016 will be negative
* Says has started raising additional finance to ensure the implementation of its business plan and continuity of its business Source text for Eikon:
