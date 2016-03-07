FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FIT Biotech lowers FY 2016 profit forecast; starts raising additional finance
March 7, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FIT Biotech lowers FY 2016 profit forecast; starts raising additional finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Fit Biotech Oy :

* Lowers its profit forecast for the 2016 financial period

* Lowers profit forecast due to delays in signing license agreements related to gene-based treatments and delays in preliminary studies into poultry vaccines

* Assesses that its operating profit for 2016 will be negative

* Says has started raising additional finance to ensure the implementation of its business plan and continuity of its business  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

