BRIEF-Indus Holding FY adj EBIT up at 146 mln euros 

March 7 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG :

* FY sales revenues amounted to approx. 1,388 million euros ($1.52 billion) (sales revenues 2014: 1,255.7 million euros)

* FY earnings after taxes will amount to roughly 68 million euros (earnings after taxes 2014: 63.3 million euros)

* FY adjusted EBIT (after accounting impacts from acquisitions) rose to 146 million euros (adjusted EBIT 2014: 135.2 million euros)

* For current year, Indus plans investments in a similar amount and aims to acquire further hidden champions as in previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)