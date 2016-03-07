FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INVL Baltic Real Estate updates on share issue
March 7, 2016 / 2:28 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-INVL Baltic Real Estate updates on share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says its extraordinary general meeting determined that final number of new shares of company to be issued is 22,523,748

* Says 15.93 million units to be allocated to existing shareholders of the company, 4.97 million units to retail investors and 1.63 million units to institutional investors

* Invalda INVL has paid for new shares by offsetting against opposite homogeneous demands against company arising from loan agreements of 6.2 million euros ($6.79 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
