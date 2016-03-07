BRIEF-INVL Baltic Real Estate updates on share issue

March 7 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Says its extraordinary general meeting determined that final number of new shares of company to be issued is 22,523,748
* Says 15.93 million units to be allocated to existing shareholders of the company, 4.97 million units to retail investors and 1.63 million units to institutional investors
* Invalda INVL has paid for new shares by offsetting against opposite homogeneous demands against company arising from loan agreements of 6.2 million euros ($6.79 million) Source text for Eikon:
