BRIEF-Invalda INVL comments on subscription for INVL Baltic Real Estate AB shares

March 7 (Reuters) - Invalda INVL AB :

* Says after registration of newly issued shares Invalda INVL will own 32.1 percent of share capital in INVL Baltic Real Estate AB

* Says it subscribed for 15,546,663 shares for 0.40 euros per share of INVL Baltic Real Estate AB

* Says has paid thereof by offsetting against the opposite homogeneous demands against the company, arising from the loan agreements for the amount of 6.2 million euros ($6.79 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)