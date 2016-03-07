FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jubii Europe NV says Stockholm District awards damages to Yarps Network Services AB
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 7, 2016 / 2:39 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jubii Europe NV says Stockholm District awards damages to Yarps Network Services AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Jubii Europe NV :

* Stockholm District awards damages to Yarps Network Services AB

* Court found Teliasonera AB guilty of abuse of its dominant position and ordered Teliasonera to pay to Yarps Network Services ab damages of 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.63 million)plus interest until payment is made

* Court further decided that both parties have to bear their own costs

* Amount of damages and amount of interest roughly and preliminary calculated as per today in total amounts to c. 127 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5198 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.