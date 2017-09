March 7 (Reuters) - Akmerkez REIT :

* Proposes to pay FY dividend on May 25 and Aug. 24

* Proposes to pay 2.06 lira cash dividend per share for FY 2015 in two installments Source text for Eikon:

