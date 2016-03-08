FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Attacq's H1 diluted HEPS 53.8 cents vs 15 cents
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Attacq's H1 diluted HEPS 53.8 cents vs 15 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Attacq Ltd

* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2015

* Net asset value per share (“NAVPS”) adjusted for deferred tax (“adjusted NAVPS”) increased by 27.6 pct to r21.72 year-on-year for 6 months to Ddec 31

* NAVPS increased by 24.5 pct to r19.33 year-on-year for 6 months to Dec 31

* Total assets increased by 32.4 pct to r27.1 billion year-on-year for 6 months to Dec 31

* Diluted HEPS 53.8 cents for 6 mths to Dec 31 versus 15.0 cents year ago

* Net rental income increased by 25.5 pct to r531.0 million against prior comparative period for 6 months to Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
