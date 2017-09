March 8 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* FY EBIT 207 million Swiss francs ($208 million), net sales 2.49 billion Swiss francs, profit for the year 140 million francs

* Is proposing a dividend of 5.50 francs per share

* Including acquisition of JHL, expects for 2016 sales, operating profit and profit for the year on a par with the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1QznSEy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9931 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)