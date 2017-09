March 8 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG :

* FY net sales 706.3 million Swiss francs ($711.14 million) versus 748.5 million francs year ago

* FY operating income 52.3 million francs versus 69.0 million francs year ago

* FY net income 24.7 million francs versus 59.2 million francs year ago

* Will propose a disbursement of 1.00 franc per share as per the new dividend policy