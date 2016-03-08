FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VP Bank FY net income up 12.4 pct at CHF 64.1 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-VP Bank FY net income up 12.4 pct at CHF 64.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG :

* In 2015, VP Bank Group earned a group net income of 64.1 million Swiss francs and achieved a 12.4 percent gain in client assets under management

* FY net income of 64.1 million francs after having earned a profit of 20.0 million francs in previous year

* FY net operating income increased by 37.7 percent, from 222.7 million francs to 306.6 million francs

* FY total interest income rose by 28.9 percent versus previous year to a total of 84.5 million francs

* Will propose a dividend of 4.00 francs per bearer share (previous year: 3.00 francs) and 0.40 franc per registered share Source text - bit.ly/1RxJlLX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.