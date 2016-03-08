BRIEF-Mikron Holding FY sales down to CHF 228.6 mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG :

* FY order intake up from 244.8 million Swiss francs ($246.60 million) to 264.6 million francs

* Decrease in FY sales from 249.1 million francs to 228.6 million francs (down 8 pct)

* Recorded FY positive EBIT of 2.5 million francs (prior year: 4.6 million francs)

* Will be proposing to annual general meeting a distribution from reserves from capital contributions of 0.05 franc per share 

* Is expecting a considerable increase in sales and an improved EBIT margin, and anticipates a much stronger second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)