BRIEF-Auto Trader Group says Victor Perry III,2 Apax nominated directors resign
March 7, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Auto Trader Group says Victor Perry III,2 Apax nominated directors resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc :

* Chip Perry has also notified board that he wishes to resign as a director owing to his executive commitments

* Tom Hall, Nick Hartman and Victor “Chip” Perry III have resigned from board with immediate effect

* As announced on Feb.26, funds advised by Apax have now disposed of majority of their stake in co hence Tom and Nick have both offered their resignations

* Chip will continue to assist company in an advisory capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

