March 8 (Reuters) - Allergy Therapeutics Plc

* H1 reported revenue increased by 3 pct to 29.0 mln stg (H1 2015: 28.2 mln stg)

* Main markets are exhibiting flat or low growth

* Has restarted clinical development plans, aiming to enter U.S. market following FDA approval in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: