BRIEF-Norway's Melhusbanken says may raise NOK 80 mln in new equity
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 7:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway's Melhusbanken says may raise NOK 80 mln in new equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Melhus Sparebank

* says aims to raise NOK 80 million ($9.42 million) in new equity

* says plans bookbuilding at indicated range of NOK 100-110 per equity certificate

* says plans to raise NOK 40-50 million of this in an issue directed at some of its existing owners and potential new owners, followed by a repair issue to allow other current holders of equity certificates to participate

* says aims to end bookbuilding on March 10 at 1530 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4904 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
